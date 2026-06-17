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Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down seven percent in April 2026 from March

Wednesday, 17 June 2026 13:50:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments were down by seven percent compared to the previous month and up by 6.6 percent from 630,035 mt recorded in the same month of 2025, amounting to 671,874 metric tons, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, 73.4 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 26.6 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 660,956 mt, down by 8.6 percent month on month and up by six percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in April Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.10 million mt, moving down by 15.8 percent from the previous month and by 7.7 percent year on year. 26.1 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 73.9 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.12 million mt, down by 15.0 percent month on month and by 10.5 percent year on year.


Tags: Hrc Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 

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