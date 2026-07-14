 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s...

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 5.2 percent in May 2026 from April

Tuesday, 14 July 2026 12:25:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In May this year, Japan’s cold rolled sheet and strip shipments increased by 5.2 percent compared to the previous month but fell by 11.3 percent year on year to 362,937 mt, according to data from the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF). Of the total shipments, 49.3 percent were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 50.7 percent were directed to export markets.

Meanwhile, Japan’s CR sheet and strip inventories increased by 4.4 percent month on month and by 1.9 percent year on year to 669,319 mt. Steel manufacturers held 74.4 percent of the inventories, while steel traders accounted for the remaining 25.6 percent.

In May, Japan’s CR sheet and strip production amounted to 391,096 mt, rising by 16.9 percent month on month but decreasing by 3.5 percent year on year.


Tags: Hrc Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Japan’s HRP shipments down 3.1 percent in May 2026 from April, HRS shipments increase

13 Jul | Steel News

Japanese HRC exporters see big price fall in June, cut allocation as pressure continues in July

08 Jul | Flats and Slab

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down 14.8 percent in April 2026 from March

18 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down seven percent in April 2026 from March

17 Jun | Steel News

Japanese HRC exporters not aggressive in May, prices fluctuate in limited range

04 Jun | Flats and Slab

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 19.7 percent in March 2026 from February

19 May | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 12.4 percent in March 2026 from February

18 May | Steel News

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down 12.2 percent in February 2026 from January

17 Apr | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 0.2 percent in February 2026 from January

16 Apr | Steel News

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 7.2 percent in January 2026 from December

13 Mar | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2 mm
Width:  1,500 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2.5 mm
Width:  1,200 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer
Hot Rolled Coil
Thickness:  2.5 mm
Width:  1,000 mm
Coil:   R
S235JR
YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer