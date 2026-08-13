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Japan's CR steel strip shipments up 5.5 percent in June 2026 from May

Thursday, 13 August 2026 12:10:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, Japan's cold rolled sheet and strip shipments increased by 5.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 6.1 percent year on year to 384,063 mt, according to data from the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF). Of the total shipments, 49.4 percent were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 50.6 percent were directed to export markets.

Meanwhile, Japan's CR sheet and strip inventories decreased by 2.7 percent month on month and by 0.6 percent year on year to 651,030 mt. Steel manufacturers held 75.1 percent of the inventories, while steel traders accounted for the remaining 24.9 percent.

In June, Japan's CR sheet and strip production amounted to 365,818 mt, decreasing by 6.7 percent month on month but rising by 1.6 percent year on year.

BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.


Tags: Hrc Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 

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