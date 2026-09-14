Japan's HRP and HRS shipments rise 17.0 percent in July 2026 from June

In July this year, Japan's hot rolled plate and sheet shipments amounted to 734,548 mt, up by 17.0 percent compared to the previous month and by 9.6 percent from 670,023 mt recorded in the same month of 2025, according to data from the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF). In the given month, 70.6 percent of the shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 29.4 percent were made to export markets. In July, Japan's hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 668,853 mt, up by 3.7 percent month on month and by 0.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Japan's hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.24 million mt in July, rising by 6.1 percent from the previous month, but falling by 8.0 percent year on year. Of the total shipments, 27.9 percent were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 72.1 percent were made to export markets. In the given month, Japan's hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.25 million mt, up by 9.9 percent month on month, but down by 9.2 percent year on year.