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Japan's HRP and HRS shipments rise 17.0 percent in July 2026 from June

Monday, 14 September 2026 12:24:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, Japan's hot rolled plate and sheet shipments amounted to 734,548 mt, up by 17.0 percent compared to the previous month and by 9.6 percent from 670,023 mt recorded in the same month of 2025, according to data from the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF). In the given month, 70.6 percent of the shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 29.4 percent were made to export markets. In July, Japan's hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 668,853 mt, up by 3.7 percent month on month and by 0.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Japan's hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.24 million mt in July, rising by 6.1 percent from the previous month, but falling by 8.0 percent year on year. Of the total shipments, 27.9 percent were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 72.1 percent were made to export markets. In the given month, Japan's hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.25 million mt, up by 9.9 percent month on month, but down by 9.2 percent year on year.

Tags: Hrc Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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