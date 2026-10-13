Japan's HRP and HRS shipments fall 14.1 percent in August 2026 from July

In August this year, Japan's hot rolled plate and sheet shipments amounted to 630,691 mt, down by 14.1 percent compared to the previous month, but up by 4.6 percent from 602,929 mt recorded in the same month of 2025, according to data from the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF). In the given month, 71.0 percent of the shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 29.0 percent were made to export markets. In August, Japan's hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 653,178 mt, down by 2.3 percent month on month, but up by 3.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Japan's hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.16 million mt in August, falling by 6.6 percent from the previous month and by 10.0 percent year on year. Of the total shipments, 19.8 percent were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 80.2 percent were made to export markets. In the given month, Japan's hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.20 million mt, down by 4.2 percent month on month and by 5.6 percent year on year.