 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan's...

Japan's HRP and HRS shipments fall 14.1 percent in August 2026 from July

Tuesday, 13 October 2026 11:42:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, Japan's hot rolled plate and sheet shipments amounted to 630,691 mt, down by 14.1 percent compared to the previous month, but up by 4.6 percent from 602,929 mt recorded in the same month of 2025, according to data from the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF). In the given month, 71.0 percent of the shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 29.0 percent were made to export markets. In August, Japan's hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 653,178 mt, down by 2.3 percent month on month, but up by 3.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Japan's hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.16 million mt in August, falling by 6.6 percent from the previous month and by 10.0 percent year on year. Of the total shipments, 19.8 percent were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 80.2 percent were made to export markets. In the given month, Japan's hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.20 million mt, down by 4.2 percent month on month and by 5.6 percent year on year.

Tags: Hrc Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Coil

Thickness 2 mm
Width 1,500 mm
Coil  R
  S235JR
Tedarikçi YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer

Hot Rolled Coil

Thickness 2.5 mm
Width 1,200 mm
Coil  R
  S235JR
Tedarikçi YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer

Hot Rolled Coil

Thickness 2.5 mm
Width 1,000 mm
Coil  R
  S235JR
Tedarikçi YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer

Similar articles

Ex-Japan HRC prices edge up in Sept, export demand uneven amid supply concerns

09 Oct | Flats and Slab

Japan's CR steel strip shipments up 4.0 percent in July 2026 from June

15 Sep | Steel News

Japan's HRP and HRS shipments rise 17.0 percent in July 2026 from June

14 Sep | Steel News

Japan's CR steel strip shipments up 5.5 percent in June 2026 from May

13 Aug | Steel News

Japan's HRP and HRS shipments down 3.7 percent in June 2026 from May

12 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 5.2 percent in May 2026 from April

14 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s HRP shipments down 3.1 percent in May 2026 from April, HRS shipments increase

13 Jul | Steel News

Japanese HRC exporters see big price fall in June, cut allocation as pressure continues in July

08 Jul | Flats and Slab

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down 14.8 percent in April 2026 from March

18 Jun | Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down seven percent in April 2026 from March

17 Jun | Steel News