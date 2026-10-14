 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan's...

Japan's CR steel strip shipments down 17 percent in August 2026 from July

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 13:57:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, Japan's cold rolled sheet and strip shipments decreased by 17 percent compared to the previous month and by 11.7 percent year on year to 332,306 mt, according to data from the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF). Of the total shipments, 49.1 percent were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 50.9 percent were directed to export markets.

Meanwhile, Japan's CR sheet and strip inventories increased by 12.7 percent month on month and by 2.0 percent year on year to 708,701 mt. Steel manufacturers held 75.9 percent of the inventories, while steel traders accounted for the remaining 24.1 percent.

In August, Japan's CR sheet and strip production amounted to 411,908 mt, increasing by 8.9 percent month on month but declining by 5.2 percent year on year.

Tags: Hrc Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

Marketplace Offers

Hot Rolled Coil

Thickness 2 mm
Width 1,500 mm
Coil  R
  S235JR
Tedarikçi YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer

Hot Rolled Coil

Thickness 2.5 mm
Width 1,200 mm
Coil  R
  S235JR
Tedarikçi YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer

Hot Rolled Coil

Thickness 2.5 mm
Width 1,000 mm
Coil  R
  S235JR
Tedarikçi YÜCEL BORU VE PROFİL END. A.Ş.
View Offer

Similar articles

Japan's HRP and HRS shipments fall 14.1 percent in August 2026 from July

13 Oct | Steel News

Ex-Japan HRC prices edge up in Sept, export demand uneven amid supply concerns

09 Oct | Flats and Slab

Japan's CR steel strip shipments up 4.0 percent in July 2026 from June

15 Sep | Steel News

Japan's HRP and HRS shipments rise 17.0 percent in July 2026 from June

14 Sep | Steel News

Japan's CR steel strip shipments up 5.5 percent in June 2026 from May

13 Aug | Steel News

Japan's HRP and HRS shipments down 3.7 percent in June 2026 from May

12 Aug | Steel News

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 5.2 percent in May 2026 from April

14 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s HRP shipments down 3.1 percent in May 2026 from April, HRS shipments increase

13 Jul | Steel News

Japanese HRC exporters see big price fall in June, cut allocation as pressure continues in July

08 Jul | Flats and Slab

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down 14.8 percent in April 2026 from March

18 Jun | Steel News