Japan's CR steel strip shipments down 17 percent in August 2026 from July

In August this year, Japan's cold rolled sheet and strip shipments decreased by 17 percent compared to the previous month and by 11.7 percent year on year to 332,306 mt, according to data from the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF). Of the total shipments, 49.1 percent were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 50.9 percent were directed to export markets.

Meanwhile, Japan's CR sheet and strip inventories increased by 12.7 percent month on month and by 2.0 percent year on year to 708,701 mt. Steel manufacturers held 75.9 percent of the inventories, while steel traders accounted for the remaining 24.1 percent.

In August, Japan's CR sheet and strip production amounted to 411,908 mt, increasing by 8.9 percent month on month but declining by 5.2 percent year on year.