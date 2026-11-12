Japan's HRP and HRS shipments rise 2.8 percent in September 2026 from August

In September this year, Japan's hot rolled plate and sheet shipments amounted to 648,214 mt, up by 2.8 percent compared to the previous month, but down by 1.2 percent from 655,951 mt recorded in the same month of 2025, according to data from the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF). In the given month, 72.7 percent of the shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 27.3 percent were made to export markets. In September, Japan's hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 630,118 mt, down by 3.5 percent month on month and by 0.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Japan's hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.07 million mt in September, falling by 9.0 percent from the previous month and by 10.8 percent year on year. Of the total shipments, 30.8 percent were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 69.2 percent were made to export markets. In the given month, Japan's hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.02 million mt, down by 16.1 percent month on month and by 12.9 percent year on year.