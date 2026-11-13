Japan's CR steel strip shipments up 11.9 percent in September 2026 from August

In September this year, Japan's cold rolled sheet and strip shipments increased by 11.9 percent compared to the previous month but decreased by 1.7 percent year on year to 374,771 mt, according to data from the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF). Of the total shipments, 54.2 percent were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 45.8 percent were directed to export markets.

Meanwhile, Japan's CR sheet and strip inventories decreased by 2.1 percent month on month but increased by 6.0 percent year on year to 691,569 mt. Steel manufacturers held 77.4 percent of the inventories, while steel traders accounted for the remaining 22.6 percent.

In September, Japan's CR sheet and strip production amounted to 360,273 mt, declining by 12.5 percent month on month but increasing by 6.2 percent year on year.