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Japan's CR steel strip shipments up 11.9 percent in September 2026 from August

Friday, 13 November 2026 12:30:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, Japan's cold rolled sheet and strip shipments increased by 11.9 percent compared to the previous month but decreased by 1.7 percent year on year to 374,771 mt, according to data from the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF). Of the total shipments, 54.2 percent were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 45.8 percent were directed to export markets.

Meanwhile, Japan's CR sheet and strip inventories decreased by 2.1 percent month on month but increased by 6.0 percent year on year to 691,569 mt. Steel manufacturers held 77.4 percent of the inventories, while steel traders accounted for the remaining 22.6 percent.

In September, Japan's CR sheet and strip production amounted to 360,273 mt, declining by 12.5 percent month on month but increasing by 6.2 percent year on year.

Tags: Hrc Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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