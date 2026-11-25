Brazilian miner Vale has announced that it will partially resume operations at its Viga iron ore mine in Congonhas, in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

According to the company's statement, the resumption of operations was authorized by the judiciary of Minas Gerais, with the consent of the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office (MPF). The authorization was based on approvals granted by the National Mining Agency (ANM) and the Minas Gerais State Secretariat for Environment and Sustainable Development (SEMAD).

Viga and Fabrica mining operations suspended in January

As SteelOrbis reported previously, Vale had halted operations at two mining units in Minas Gerais state after a water overflow incident on January 25, 2026, caused environmental damage and affected a nearby river, as confirmed by state authorities. Following heavy rainfall, overflowing water from Vale's Fabrica and Viga pits reached the Maranhao River, causing environmental damage.

Vale stated that operations at the Viga iron ore mine will resume in compliance with the applicable conditions, adding that the partial resumption will not affect its current iron ore production guidance.