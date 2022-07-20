﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vale reduces production target for 2022

Wednesday, 20 July 2022 18:10:47 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian miner Vale is revising its annual iron ore production guidance for 2022 to a range of 310-320 million mt, against previous perspectives in a range of 320-335 million mt.

According to the company, the review is in line with its “value over volume philosophy” and includes the effect of the recent sale of its Central Western System to J&F Mining, with a negative impact of 3.5 million mt in its annual production.

During the second quarter of 2022, Vale’s iron ore production increased by 17 percent from the previous quarter to 74.1 million mt, ascribing the gain to the good performance of its Southeastern and Southern Systems during the dry season, seasonally favorable for mining activities, while the production during the first quarter was severely affected by intense rainfall in the southeastern region.

The production of pellets increased by 25.1 percent to 8,672 million mt under the same comparative basis, reflecting the reduction of maintenance activities in the Oman plant, coupled with increased availability of pellet feed fines in the Vargem Grande plant.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Mining Production Vale 

Similar articles

Canadian iron ore production up 14.5 percent in May

20 Jul | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 20, 2022

20 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 2.81 percent

20 Jul | Steel News

Price declines slightly for Brazilian high-grade iron ore

19 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian mineral production records 10.9 percent growth in May

19 Jul | Steel News

BHP Billiton sees slight fall in iron ore output in FY 2021-2022

19 Jul | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China – July 18, 2022

18 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore prices decline sharply

15 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 15, 2022

15 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Rio Tinto’s iron ore output and shipments fall slightly in H1, higher production expected for H2

15 Jul | Steel News