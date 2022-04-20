﻿
English
Vale’s iron ore output falls in Q1, coal output rises

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 13:39:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale has announced its operational results for the first quarter of this year.

In the given quarter, the company produced 63.9 million mt of iron ore, down by six percent year on year and decreasing by 22.5 percent compared to the previous quarter, while its pellet production totaled 6.9 million mt in the first quarter, up by 10.1 percent year on year and down by 23.7 percent quarter on quarter. In the first quarter, Vale’s sales volumes of iron ore and pellets totaled 60.6 million mt, decreasing by 7.4 percent year on year.

In the January-March period, the company’s coal production increased by 87.5 percent year on year to 2.04 million, as a result of the revamp of its facilities. In the given period, Vale’s coal sales totaled 1.8 million, up by 77.8 percent year on year.

Vale’s iron ore production guidance for 2022 stands at 320-335 million mt.


