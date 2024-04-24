﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Anglo American’s iron ore output up 9.4 percent in Q1

Wednesday, 24 April 2024 14:40:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based mining giant Anglo American has announced its production results for the first quarter this year.

The company produced 15.1 million mt of iron ore in the first quarter, remaining unchanged compared to the same quarter of the previous year and increasing by 9.4 percent compared to the fourth quarter last year.

In the given quarter, the company’s iron ore production at Kumba decreased by two percent year on year to 9.28 million mt, due to the reconfiguration of the mine. In the given period, production at Sishen was 6.6 million mt, while production at Kolomela was 2.7 million mt. In the first quarter, total iron ore sales from the Kumba mine dropped by 12.0 percent year on year to 8.4 million mt, as a result of equipment reliability issues at the Saldanha Bay port as well as adverse weather conditions.

Regarding its Brazilian iron ore project Minas Rio, Anglo American said that its iron ore output amounted to 5.9 million mt in the first quarter, up by four percent year on year, driven by the operational improvements.

Besides, Anglo American’s metallurgical coal production amounted to 3.78 million mt in the first quarter, rising by seven percent year on year.

Anglo American’s iron ore production guidance for this year remains unchanged at 58-62 million mt, with its metallurgical coal production guidance at 15-17 million mt.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat South America Mining Production Anglo American 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 24, 2024

24 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferrexpo records best quarterly performance since invasion of Ukraine

24 Apr | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – Apr 24, 2024 

24 Apr | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines week-on-week

23 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Canadian iron ore production down 1.0 percent in February

23 Apr | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 23, 2024

23 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 23, 2024

23 Apr | Longs and Billet

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland up 29.0 percent in March from February

23 Apr | Steel News

Mexican iron pellet production in February up 2.8 percent

22 Apr | Steel News

India’s KIOCL seeks 200,000 mt of iron ore fines in lieu of equivalent volume of pellets to be exported

22 Apr | Steel News