UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that Chinese steelmaker Hebei Jinxi Iron and Steel Group has commissioned the first of two continuous slab casters at its plant near Tangshan, Hebei Province, casting the first heat after 13 months of project execution, two months ahead of schedule.

Combined annual casting capacity to reach five million mt

Each caster is designed to have an annual production capacity of 2.5 million mt, with the second unit scheduled to enter operation in the spring of 2027.

Ordered in 2025, the casters are intended to expand Jinxi Steel's high-quality electrical steel production capabilities, particularly for non-oriented electrical steels used in new energy vehicles, while also enabling the production of silicon, peritectic and API special steel grades.

Advanced automation to improve production efficiency

Both casters incorporate Level 1 and Level 2 automation systems, alongside advanced mold-level control and breakout prevention technologies, aimed at enhancing product quality, improving operational safety and reducing downtime.