 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Fives...

Fives supplies technologies for Xinyu's new electrical steel facility

Friday, 28 August 2026 10:46:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France-based plantmaker Fives has supplied key process technologies for Chinese steelmaker Xinyu Iron and Steel's newly inaugurated electrical steel production facility, according to a statement released by Fives. Xinyu Iron and Steel is a subsidiary of China Baowu Steel Group.

New facility to primarily serve electric vehicle sector

The facility has an annual production capacity of 250,000 mt of non-grain-oriented electrical steel, a significant share of which will be supplied to the electric vehicle sector for the production of high-efficiency motors, while the remaining output will target industrial and power equipment applications.

Fives designed, supplied and commissioned the thermal section of the facility's No. 4 annealing and coating line, incorporating low-emission burners, precise furnace atmosphere control and rapid cooling systems, as well as DMS 20Hi EcoMill cold rolling technology.

Fives strengthens longstanding cooperation with Xinyu

The cold rolling mills can process electrical steel with thicknesses of 0.1 mm and below to meet the stringent quality requirements of electric motor manufacturers.

Fives has supplied five DMS 20Hi EcoMills to Xinyu over the past eight years. The fifth unit produced its first coil just three months after the fourth mill entered operation, further strengthening the longstanding cooperation between the two companies.

Tags: Flats China Far East Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

Similar articles

Ex-China HRC offers keep rising with local market support, coke price push

25 Aug | Flats and Slab

Chinese HRC market posts more confident rise amid higher costs, stimulus measures

24 Aug | Flats and Slab

China's HRC output decreases by 4.5 percent in January-July 2026

21 Aug | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - August 19, 2026

19 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - August 18, 2026

18 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - August 17, 2026

17 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - August 14, 2026

14 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - August 13, 2026

13 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - August 12, 2026

12 Aug | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - August 11, 2026

11 Aug | Longs and Billet