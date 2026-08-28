Fives supplies technologies for Xinyu's new electrical steel facility

France-based plantmaker Fives has supplied key process technologies for Chinese steelmaker Xinyu Iron and Steel's newly inaugurated electrical steel production facility, according to a statement released by Fives. Xinyu Iron and Steel is a subsidiary of China Baowu Steel Group.

New facility to primarily serve electric vehicle sector

The facility has an annual production capacity of 250,000 mt of non-grain-oriented electrical steel, a significant share of which will be supplied to the electric vehicle sector for the production of high-efficiency motors, while the remaining output will target industrial and power equipment applications.

Fives designed, supplied and commissioned the thermal section of the facility's No. 4 annealing and coating line, incorporating low-emission burners, precise furnace atmosphere control and rapid cooling systems, as well as DMS 20Hi EcoMill cold rolling technology.

Fives strengthens longstanding cooperation with Xinyu

The cold rolling mills can process electrical steel with thicknesses of 0.1 mm and below to meet the stringent quality requirements of electric motor manufacturers.

Fives has supplied five DMS 20Hi EcoMills to Xinyu over the past eight years. The fifth unit produced its first coil just three months after the fourth mill entered operation, further strengthening the longstanding cooperation between the two companies.