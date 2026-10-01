Zhongshou's Arvedi ESP line sets HRC productivity records in China

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that the Arvedi endless strip production (ESP) line at China's Zhongshou Special Steel has achieved record productivity and rapid commissioning milestones, following production of its first hot rolled coil (HRC) on May 13, 2026.

Output reaches 7 mt per minute

Within 30 days of startup, the line reached output of 7 mt per minute for 1,250 mm-wide strip, while productivity measured by mass flow per meter of coil width was approximately 20 percent higher than at any other thin-slab casting and rolling plant worldwide, according to Primetals.

Ultra-thin HRC production advances

The facility produced 1.0 mm HRC within 16 days, followed by 0.8 mm coils after 11 weeks and 0.7 mm coils after 17 weeks, having operated in full endless mode since its second casting sequence.

Equipped with a 135 mm-thick caster, four roughing stands and five finishing stands, Zhongshou's line is the 11th Arvedi ESP plant commissioned worldwide.