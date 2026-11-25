Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has initiated a product scope review of the existing antidumping (AD) measures on imports of certain galvanized steel products originating from China and South Korea.

The definitive antidumping duties on the products in question were originally imposed on August 14, 2025, at the rates of 37.13 percent for China and 15.67 percent for South Korea. The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) received a request for a product scope review on October 8, 2026, and confirmed that the application was complete and valid on November 10.

Vietnam sets December 30 deadline for questionnaire responses

On November 23, TRAV announced that it had issued an investigation questionnaire to domestic producers to collect information and data necessary for the review. Relevant domestic producers and importers have been encouraged to cooperate fully with the investigating authority and submit their questionnaire responses by 5:00 pm Hanoi time on December 30, 2026.

In particular, domestic producers that fail to respond to the questionnaire or submit their views within the specified deadline will be considered not to object to the exclusion of the products concerned from the scope of the existing antidumping measures.

The official antidumping duties imposed on certain coated steel products bearing the following HS codes: 7210.41.11, 7210.41.12, 7210.41.19, 7210.49.11, 7210.49.14, 7210.50.00, 7210.90.10, 7212.30.19, 7212.50.93, 7225.92.20, 7210.49.15, 7210.61.11, 7210.90.90, 7212.50.14, 7212.50.94, 7225.92.90, 7210.49.16, 7210.61.12, 7212.30.11, 7212.50.19, 7212.50.99, 7225.99.90, 7210.49.17, 7210.61.19, 7212.30.12, 7212.50.23, 7212.60.11, 7226.99.11, 7210.49.18, 7210.69.11, 7212.30.13, 7212.50.24, 7212.60.12, 7226.99.19, 7210.49.19, 7210.69.19, 7212.30.14, 7212.50.29, 7212.60.19, 7226.99.91, and 7226.99.99.