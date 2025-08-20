 |  Login 
Vietnam issues final results of AD investigation on galvanized steel from China and S. Korea

Wednesday, 20 August 2025 15:27:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has announced the final results of its antidumping duty investigation against galvanized steel products from China and South Korea launched on June 14, 2024.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, the ministry had extended the investigation deadline for two months.

The ministry found that the given products imported from China and South Korea have been dumped, injuring the domestic industry. As of August 14 for five years, Baoshan Iron & Steel and its related companies and other Chinese exporters will be subject to a tax rate of 37.13 percent, while Boxing Hengrui New Material and Yieh Phui Technomaterial will be exempted.

On the other hand, South Korean Hyundai Steel will be subject to an antidumping duty of 12 percent, while POSCO, KG Dongbu and Dongkuk are exempted. The remaining South Korean exporters are subject to a rate of 15.67 percent.

The products subject to the duty are classified under the following Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210.41.11, 7210.41.12, 7210.41.19, 7210.49.11, 7210.49.14, 7210.49.15, 7210.49.16, 7210.49.17, 7210.49.18, 7210.49.19, 7210.50.00, 7210.61.11, 7210.61.12, 7210.61.19,7210.69.11, 7210.69.19, 7210.90.10, 7210.90.90, 7212.30.11, 7212.30.12, 7212.30.13, 7212.30.14, 7212.30.19, 7212.50.14, 7212.50.19, 7212.50.23, 7212.50.24, 7212.50.29, 7212.50.93, 7212.50.94, 7212.50.99, 7212.60.11, 7212.60.12, 7212.60.19, 7225.92.20, 7225.92.90, 7225.99.90, 7226.99.11, 7226.99.19, 7226.99.91 and 7226.99.99.


Tags: Galvanized Flats Vietnam Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

