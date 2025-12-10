US HDG imports down 15.4 percent in August 2025 from July

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dip galvanized sheets totaled 118,575 mt in August this year, down 15.4 percent from July and down 52.4 percent from August last year. By value, HDG imports totaled $121 million in August this year, compared to $158.94 million in the previous month and $273.73 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in August with 66,073 mt, compared to 57,386 mt in July and 80,056 mt in August last year. Other top sources of imported HDG in August include South Korea with 13,304 mt, Taiwan with 5,314 mt, Austria with 4,822 mt, the UAE with 4,600 mt and the Netherlands with 3,821 mt.