US HDG exports down 4.9 percent in August 2025 from July

Tuesday, 09 December 2025 10:10:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 101,665 mt in August this year down 4.9 percent month on month and down 24.2 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $148.77 million in August this year, compared to $158.14 million in the previous month and $193.78 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in August with 57,191 mt, compared to 61,484 mt in July and 76,265 mt in August last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 43,845 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in August.


