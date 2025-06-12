 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Vietnam...

Vietnam extends AD investigation on galvanized steel from China, S. Korea

Thursday, 12 June 2025 12:37:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has announced that it has extended its antidumping duty investigation against galvanized steel products from China and South Korea launched on June 14, 2024, for another two months.

The decision is aimed at giving the authorities more time to comprehensively and objectively review the issues related to the case. Therefore, the deadline for completing the investigation is August 14.

The previous antidumping measures on galvanized steel from the given countries expired in May 2022.

The products subject to the investigation are classified under the following Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210.41.11, 7210.41.12, 7210.41.19, 7210.49.11, 7210.49.14, 7210.49.15, 7210.49.16, 7210.49.17, 7210.49.18, 7210.49.19, 7210.50.00, 7210.61.11, 7210.61.12, 7210.61.19, 7210.69.11, 7210.69.12, 7210.69.19, 7210.90.10, 7210.90.90, 7212.30.11, 7212.30.12, 7212.30.13, 7212.30.14, 7212.30.19, 7212.30.90, 7212.50.13, 7212.50.14, 7212.50.19, 7212.50.23, 7212.50.24, 7212.50.29, 7212.50.93, 7212.50.94, 7212.50.99, 7212.60.11, 7212.60.12, 7212.60.19, 7212.60.91, 7212.60.99, 7225.92.90, 7226.99.11, and 7226.99.91.


Tags: Galvanized Flats Vietnam Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 24, 2025

12 Jun | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG prices stable amid silent trade, stray small deals done for higher grades

12 Jun | Flats and Slab

Chinese HDG export prices move sideways

12 Jun | Flats and Slab

EEC maintains AD on HDG from Ukraine and China

11 Jun | Steel News

US flat steel pricing steady with limited finished steel demand and sideways to down June scrap

06 Jun | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 23, 2025

05 Jun | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG prices flat amid almost silent trade, some sellers aim higher on top grades

05 Jun | Flats and Slab

US flat steel pricing slips amid limited finished steel demand and steady to lower June scrap expectations

30 May | Flats and Slab

European CRC and HDG prices fall amid weak demand, lower import offers

30 May | Flats and Slab

Japan’s steel exports down 1.1 percent in January-April

30 May | Steel News