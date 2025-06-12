Vietnam extends AD investigation on galvanized steel from China, S. Korea

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has announced that it has extended its antidumping duty investigation against galvanized steel products from China and South Korea launched on June 14, 2024, for another two months.

The decision is aimed at giving the authorities more time to comprehensively and objectively review the issues related to the case. Therefore, the deadline for completing the investigation is August 14.

The previous antidumping measures on galvanized steel from the given countries expired in May 2022.

The products subject to the investigation are classified under the following Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210.41.11, 7210.41.12, 7210.41.19, 7210.49.11, 7210.49.14, 7210.49.15, 7210.49.16, 7210.49.17, 7210.49.18, 7210.49.19, 7210.50.00, 7210.61.11, 7210.61.12, 7210.61.19, 7210.69.11, 7210.69.12, 7210.69.19, 7210.90.10, 7210.90.90, 7212.30.11, 7212.30.12, 7212.30.13, 7212.30.14, 7212.30.19, 7212.30.90, 7212.50.13, 7212.50.14, 7212.50.19, 7212.50.23, 7212.50.24, 7212.50.29, 7212.50.93, 7212.50.94, 7212.50.99, 7212.60.11, 7212.60.12, 7212.60.19, 7212.60.91, 7212.60.99, 7225.92.90, 7226.99.11, and 7226.99.91.