Vietnam terminates AD on galvanized steel from China and S. Korea

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 12:06:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has announced that it has decided to terminate the antidumping duty on galvanized steel products from China and South Korea.

The end-of-term review regarding the antidumping measures was launched in June 2021. According to the investigation results, the MOIT found that the imports from China and South Korea are unlikely to cause damage to the domestic industry after five years of antidumping measures.

The antidumping duties were ranging between 3.17 percent and 38.34 percent for the countries.

The products in question currently fall under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210.41.11, 7210.41.12, 7210.41.19, 7210.49.11, 7210.49.12, 7210.49.13, 7210.49.19, 7210.50.00, 7210.61.11, 7210.61.12, 7210.61.19, 7210.69.11, 7210.69.12, 7210.69.19, 7210.90.10, 7210.90.90, 7212.30.11, 7212.30.12, 7212.30.13, 7212.30.14, 7212.30.19, 7212.30.90, 7212.50.13, 7212.50.14, 7212.50.19, 7212.50.23, 7212.50.24, 7212.50.29, 7212.50.93, 7212.50.94, 7212.50.99, 7212.60.11, 7212.60.12, 7212.60.19, 7212.60.91, 7212.60.99, 7225.92.90, 7226.99.11, and 7226.99.91.