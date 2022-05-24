﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Vietnam terminates AD on galvanized steel from China and S. Korea

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 12:06:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has announced that it has decided to terminate the antidumping duty on galvanized steel products from China and South Korea.

The end-of-term review regarding the antidumping measures was launched in June 2021. According to the investigation results, the MOIT found that the imports from China and South Korea are unlikely to cause damage to the domestic industry after five years of antidumping measures.

The antidumping duties were ranging between 3.17 percent and 38.34 percent for the countries.

The products in question currently fall under the Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7210.41.11, 7210.41.12, 7210.41.19, 7210.49.11, 7210.49.12, 7210.49.13, 7210.49.19, 7210.50.00, 7210.61.11, 7210.61.12, 7210.61.19, 7210.69.11, 7210.69.12, 7210.69.19, 7210.90.10, 7210.90.90, 7212.30.11, 7212.30.12, 7212.30.13, 7212.30.14, 7212.30.19, 7212.30.90, 7212.50.13, 7212.50.14, 7212.50.19, 7212.50.23, 7212.50.24, 7212.50.29, 7212.50.93, 7212.50.94, 7212.50.99, 7212.60.11, 7212.60.12, 7212.60.19, 7212.60.91, 7212.60.99, 7225.92.90, 7226.99.11, and 7226.99.91.


Tags: galvanized flats Viet Nam Southeast Asia quotas & duties 

Similar articles

27 Jul

Malaysia starts AD duty probe on galvanized coils/sheets from China, Vietnam
27 Jul

Vietnam excludes Hong Kong from AD measures on galvanized steel imports
30 Mar

Vietnam issues final AD duty on galvanized steel imports
05 Sep

Vietnam imposes preliminary AD duty on galvanized steel from China, S. Korea
07 Mar

Vietnam launches AD investigation on galvanized steel products