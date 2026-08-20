HKM restructures management to accelerate integration into Salzgitter Group and EAF project

German steelmaker Hüttenwerke Krupp Mannesmann GmbH (HKM) has reorganized its management structure following its acquisition by Salzgitter AG, with the new organization focusing on the company's integration into the Salzgitter Group, its transformation and new construction projects.

As part of the restructuring, Andreas Betzler has taken over as chief financial officer and spokesperson for HKM's management board, effective July 10, 2026. He will oversee the company's continued integration into the Salzgitter Group and its strategic development.

New management responsibilities defined

Dr. Heiko von Hagen has been appointed managing director of production. Previously head of supply chain management at Salzgitter AG Holding, von Hagen was most recently responsible, among other things, for the allocation of HKM's slab production within the group.

Meanwhile, Martin Zappe, program director of Salzgitter's SALCOS® transformation program, has been appointed HKM's managing director for sustainability and new construction projects. In his new position, Zappe will be responsible for shaping the next steps in the construction of Germany's largest electric arc furnace in Duisburg, drawing on his experience in planning and implementing the SALCOS® program.

La-Toya Müller, as head of post-merger integration, will support the organizational and cultural integration of HKM into the Salzgitter Group.

At the same time, Dr. Peter Biele, who has served as HKM's chief technology officer, will leave the company. Carsten Laakmann will continue as director of labor affairs and managing director of human resources, completing the management team alongside Betzler, von Hagen and Zappe.

Transformation becomes key priority

Gunnar Groebler, Salzgitter Group CEO, stated that the new management structure is intended to prepare HKM for the challenges associated with the transformation of the steel industry and enable the company to capitalize on the opportunities arising from this process.

According to Betzler, the organizational restructuring brings together the expertise required to address HKM's key future challenges, with the company aiming to strengthen its long-term economic and technological sustainability while advancing its integration into the Salzgitter Group and preparing for the transformation of its steel production.