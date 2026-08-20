China's coke exports increase by 0.9 percent in Jan-Jul 2026

In the January-July period this year, China's metallurgical coke exports amounted to 4.44 million mt, increasing by 0.9 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In July alone, China's metallurgical coke exports totaled 770,000 mt, down 51.8 percent year on year, down 44.2 percent month on month.

In the first seven months, the shrinking overseas demand amid the slackening production activities in overseas steel industry and mounting trade barriers have hit China's coke exports.

Meanwhile, effective July 27, 2026, the Indian Ministry of Finance levied a definitive anti-dumping duty on the subject goods originating in China, Australia, and certain other countries for a period of five years. The duty rate applicable to Chinese enterprises is $128.83/mt.