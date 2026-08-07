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China's steel exports down 4.4% in Jan-July 2026, down 1.9% in July from June

Friday, 07 August 2026 10:17:12 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-July period this year, China's finished steel exports amounted to 64.995 million mt, decreasing by 4.4 percent year on year, 1.2 percentage points slower than the decreasing pace recorded in the first six months this year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC). The decline is the expected result of the implementation of China's new export license policy starting from January 2026, which negatively affected finished steel exports.

In July alone, China's finished steel exports amounted to 10.121 million mt, decreasing by 1.9 percent month on month, though up 2.9 percent year on year.

In the first seven months this year, China's finished steel imports totaled 3.14 million mt, down 10.1 percent year on year. In July this year, China's finished steel imports came to 445,000 mt, up 0.9 percent month on month, while decreasing by 1.5 percent year on year.

EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

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