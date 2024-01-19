﻿
English
China’s steel bar exports total 10.81 million mt in 2023, up 42.6 percent

Friday, 19 January 2024
       

In 2023, China’s exports of steel bars, wire rod and angles/channels totaled 10.81 million mt, 2.43 million mt and 4.85 million mt, up 42.6 percent, 26.1 percent and 36.1 percent year on year, respectively, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In December alone, China’s export of steel bars amounted to 0.75 million mt, up 9.1 percent year on year, while down 17.58 percent month on month, and its exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 210,000 mt and 400,000 mt, up 32.5 percent and 57.2 percent year on year, respectively, though remaining stable and increasing by 11.11 percent month on month.


Tags: Wire Rod Merchant Bar Longs China Far East Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

