China’s steel bar exports increase by 16.6 percent in January-October

In the January-October period this year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 10.67 million mt, up 16.6 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 2.18 million mt, up 8.7 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 4.82 million mt in the given period, increasing by 17.9 percent year on year.

In October alone, China’s exports of steel bars amounted to 1.27 million mt, up 39.9 percent year on year and rising by 39.6 percent month on month, while exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 220,000 mt and 630,000 mt, up 23.6 percent and up 50.9 percent year on year, and increasing by 22.2 percent and up 50.0 percent month on month, respectively.

In October, after exceeding the monthly volume of 10 million mt for the first time in September, China’s monthly steel exports reached 11.18 million mt, up 10.15 percent month on month.

Geopolitical conflicts, trade frictions and high levels of debt became uncertain factors impeding global economic recovery. Some countries focused on antidumping measures to protect their own enterprises, which will negatively affect China’s finished steel exports. It is thought that China’s steel exports in November will indicate a slight decline compared to October.