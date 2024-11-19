 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s steel bar exports increase by 16.6 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 19 November 2024 10:09:06 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-October period this year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 10.67 million mt, up 16.6 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 2.18 million mt, up 8.7 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 4.82 million mt in the given period, increasing by 17.9 percent year on year.

In October alone, China’s exports of steel bars amounted to 1.27 million mt, up 39.9 percent year on year and rising by 39.6 percent month on month, while exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 220,000 mt and 630,000 mt, up 23.6 percent and up 50.9 percent year on year, and increasing by 22.2 percent and up 50.0 percent month on month, respectively.

In October, after exceeding the monthly volume of 10 million mt for the first time in September, China’s monthly steel exports reached 11.18 million mt, up 10.15 percent month on month.

Geopolitical conflicts, trade frictions and high levels of debt became uncertain factors impeding global economic recovery. Some countries focused on antidumping measures to protect their own enterprises, which will negatively affect China’s finished steel exports. It is thought that China’s steel exports in November will indicate a slight decline compared to October.


Tags: Wire Rod Merchant Bar Longs China Far East Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

China’s steel bar exports increase by 14.2 percent in January-September

07 Nov | Steel News

US import long steel prices continue to edge higher on reduced US supply and higher Asian price influence

17 Oct | Longs and Billet

China’s steel bar exports increase by 10.3 percent in January-July

19 Aug | Steel News

Bulgarian domestic longs prices mostly soften

02 Aug | Longs and Billet

Bulgarian longs market quiet during summer

04 Jul | Longs and Billet

US import rebar and wire rod prices mostly flat to up as domestic mills still dominate new business

26 Jun | Longs and Billet

China’s steel bar exports up 11.3 percent in January-May

19 Jun | Steel News

Italy’s steel imports from non-EU countries rise in Q1, exports fall

28 May | Steel News

China’s steel bar exports increase by 9.4 percent in January-April

20 May | Steel News

Bulgarian longs market moves down amid sluggish demand

25 Apr | Longs and Billet