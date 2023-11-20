China’s steel bar exports up 49.9 percent in January-October

Monday, 20 November 2023 11:12:54 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, China’s exports of steel bars, wire rod and angles/channels totaled 9.16 million mt, 2.01 million mt and 4.1 million mt, up 49.9 percent, 25.3 percent and 37.6 percent year on year, respectively, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

In October alone, China’s export of steel bars amounted to 0.91 million mt, up 40.9 percent year on year, while up 2.25 percent month on month, while its exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 180,000 mt and 420,000 mt, up 23.5 percent and 33.4 percent year on year, respectively, though decreasing by 18.18 percent and remaining stable month on month.