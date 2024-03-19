China’s steel bar exports total 1.63 million mt in Jan-Feb, down 6.6%

Tuesday, 19 March 2024 10:25:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, China’s exports of steel bars, wire rod and angles/channels totaled 1.63 million mt, 0.38 million mt and 0.77 million mt, down 6.6 percent, up 23.1 percent and up 7.6 percent year on year, respectively, according to the Chinese customs authorities.

Slow demand for rebar in the Southeast Asian market was the main reason for the decrease in China’s bar exports, while the February volumes were impacted by the long holiday and the relatively high export offers in December, when the majority of contracts for export were done.

In February alone, China’s export of steel bars amounted to 0.72 million mt, down 29.3 percent year on year, while down 20.9 percent month on month, while its exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 150,000 mt and 340,000 mt, up 18.4 percent and down 0.2 percent year on year, respectively, decreasing by 34.8 percent and declining by 20.9 percent month on month.