 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s steel bar exports increase by 14.2 percent in January-September

Thursday, 07 November 2024 10:01:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-September period this year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 9.4 million mt, up 14.0 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 1.96 million mt, up 7.2 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 4.19 million mt in the given period, increasing by 14.2 percent year on year.

In September alone, China’s exports of steel bars amounted to 1.35 million mt, up 50.7 percent year on year and rising by 25 percent month on month, while exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 210,000 mt and 580,000 mt, down 2.4 percent and up 39.7 percent year on year, and remaining stable and up 26 percent month on month, respectively.

In September, China’s monthly steel export volume exceeded 10 million mt for the first time this year, while export prices decreased steadily. Accordingly, China’s steel exports indicated an increase in volume and a decline in overall value.

As for October, the appreciation of the Chinese currency and increasing trade frictions may exert a negative impact on China’s steel exports. However, considering the relatively low base for steel exports in October of the previous year, China’s steel exports may continue to increase on year-on-year basis in October this year.


Tags: Wire Rod Merchant Bar Longs China Far East Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US import long steel prices continue to edge higher on reduced US supply and higher Asian price influence

17 Oct | Longs and Billet

China’s steel bar exports increase by 10.3 percent in January-July

19 Aug | Steel News

Bulgarian domestic longs prices mostly soften

02 Aug | Longs and Billet

Bulgarian longs market quiet during summer

04 Jul | Longs and Billet

US import rebar and wire rod prices mostly flat to up as domestic mills still dominate new business

26 Jun | Longs and Billet

China’s steel bar exports up 11.3 percent in January-May

19 Jun | Steel News

Italy’s steel imports from non-EU countries rise in Q1, exports fall

28 May | Steel News

China’s steel bar exports increase by 9.4 percent in January-April

20 May | Steel News

Bulgarian longs market moves down amid sluggish demand

25 Apr | Longs and Billet

China’s steel bar exports total 1.63 million mt in Jan-Feb, down 6.6%

19 Mar | Steel News