Turkey exhausts half of EU’s HRC import quota within almost one month

As the first month of the EU quota period from July 1 to September 30 is approaching its end, some import quotas for certain steel products allocated for some countries like South Korea, India, Turkey, China and some other countries have already been exhausted, according to the latest data from the European Commission. In addition, more than half of some import quotas have been used up. In particular, Turkey has exhausted 50.84 percent of its 402,732 mt quota for HRC (1A).

Looking at the exhausted quotas, South Korea has used all of its 163,077 mt quota for HRC (1A), while Turkey has exhausted its 15,905 mt quota for organic coated sheets. India has used all of its 79,534 mt, 32,114 mt and 5,950 mt quotas for organic coated sheets, stainless bar and light sections and seamless stainless tubes, respectively, while the country has exceeded its quota of 6,087 mt for other welded tubes allocated under “other countries” with 70 mt waiting for customs clearance. Also, China has exhausted its 8,169 mt quota for other welded tubes.

Regarding the quotas allocated under “other countries”, Algeria’s 27,868 mt quota for rebar and Taiwan’s 1,302 mt quota for stainless bar and light sections have been exhausted.

Meanwhile, Japan has used up 96.48 percent of its 43,989 mt quota for CRC, while Taiwan has exhausted 82.93 percent and 62.34 percent of its quotas of 119,428 mt for metallic coated sheets (4A) and 46,581 mt for stainless cold rolled sheets and strips. South Korea has exhausted 68.01 percent of its 71,880 mt quota for organic coated sheets, while it has used up 73.19 percent of its 111,358 mt quota for quarto plate allocated under “other countries”. Egypt has used up 88.85 percent and 73.82 percent of its quotas of 27,898 mt for rebar and 15,255 mt for wire rod, both allocated under “other countries”. In addition, China has exhausted 68.17 percent of its quota of 141,949 mt for merchant bars and light sections, while the UK has used up 97.41 percent of its quota of 10,243 mt for angles and sections allocated under “other countries”.