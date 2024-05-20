China’s steel bar exports increase by 9.4 percent in January-April

Monday, 20 May 2024 10:44:17 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-April period this year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 3.86 million mt, up 9.4 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 850,000 mt, up 13.4 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 1.8 million mt in the given period, up 16.7 percent year on year.

In April alone, China’s exports of steel bars amounted to 1.08 million mt, up 18.9 percent year on year, while its exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 240,000 mt and 500,000 mt, up 10.8 percent and up 20.9 percent year on year, respectively.