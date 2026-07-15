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China's iron ore imports increase by 6.3 percent in January-June 2026

Wednesday, 15 July 2026 10:25:07 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, China’s iron ore imports amounted to 628.86 million mt, up 6.3 percent year on year, the same growth compared to that recorded in the first five months this year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

In early June, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.08 million mt, up 3.8 percent compared to late May (May 21-31) this year, while in mid-June, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had amounted to 2.1 million mt, up 0.8 percent compared to early June (June 1-10). 

In late June, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 2.02 million mt, down 3.6 percent compared to mid-June. 

In June alone, China’s iron ore imports totaled 112.68 million mt, up 15.3 percent month on month, while rising by 6.4 percent year on year, signaling steelmakers build up certain stock in advance for summer demand.


Tags: Crude Steel Iron Ore Raw Mat China Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

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