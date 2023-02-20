﻿
English
Germany’s Salzgitter expands local scrap recycling with new acquisition

Monday, 20 February 2023
       

Germany-based steelmaker Salzgitter Group has announced that it has acquired German recycling company Must-Metalle-Container-Recycling GmbH located in Goslar in the Harz region, in the immediate vicinity of the steelmaking location of Salzgitter.

As part of its SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low-CO2 Steelmaking program, Salzgitter intends to significantly expand its scrap recycling activities. This acquisition will facilitate the use of high-quality raw materials in steel production. 

In future, Must-Metalle-Container-Recycling will operate as an independent undertaking within the Salzgitter Group and will trade under the new name “Harzer Schrott und Recycling GmbH”.


