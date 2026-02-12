 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Salzgitter...

Salzgitter expands defense sector presence with Thyrolf & Uhle acquisition

Thursday, 12 February 2026 11:27:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German steelmaker Salzgitter AG has announced the strategic acquisition of Thyrolf & Uhle GmbH, a medium-sized steel processing specialist based in Dessau-Roßlau, Germany, as part of its efforts to expand its presence in the defense sector.

Thyrolf & Uhle operates a facility capable of processing more than 12,000 mt of steel per year, making it one of the more efficient specialists in its segment. The acquisition is expected to enhance Salzgitter’s technical capabilities and deepen its footprint in the growing European defense market.

Certified security steel processing capabilities

A key strategic benefit of the transaction lies in Thyrolf & Uhle’s certifications for processing security steels, which are required for defense-related applications. These certifications will enable Salzgitter to supply a broader range of products to customers in the defense and security sectors.

Thyrolf & Uhle processes security steel grades such as 400, 450, 500 and 600 SECURE®. These materials are used to manufacture components and assemblies for infrastructure protection as well as civil and military vehicle construction. Demand for such applications has increased across Germany and Europe amid evolving geopolitical conditions.

The acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.


Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking M&A Salzgitter 

Similar articles

Salzgitter to acquire thyssenkrupp’s HKM stake under new restructuring deal

09 Feb | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter receives bid from shareholder to acquire company

07 Nov | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter expands local scrap recycling with new acquisition

20 Feb | Steel News

Germany’s Salzgitter to take over steel service center

19 Oct | Steel News

Turkish flats spot market stable but weak demand raises sustainability concerns

12 Feb | Flats and Slab

Romanian longs prices stable despite weak and unsupportive demand

12 Feb | Longs and Billet

US rescinding AD order on wire rod from Ukraine

12 Feb | Steel News

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices stable, buyers on hold

12 Feb | Longs and Billet

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 7, 2026

12 Feb | Flats and Slab

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 7, 2026

12 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials