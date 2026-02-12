Salzgitter expands defense sector presence with Thyrolf & Uhle acquisition

German steelmaker Salzgitter AG has announced the strategic acquisition of Thyrolf & Uhle GmbH, a medium-sized steel processing specialist based in Dessau-Roßlau, Germany, as part of its efforts to expand its presence in the defense sector.

Thyrolf & Uhle operates a facility capable of processing more than 12,000 mt of steel per year, making it one of the more efficient specialists in its segment. The acquisition is expected to enhance Salzgitter’s technical capabilities and deepen its footprint in the growing European defense market.

Certified security steel processing capabilities

A key strategic benefit of the transaction lies in Thyrolf & Uhle’s certifications for processing security steels, which are required for defense-related applications. These certifications will enable Salzgitter to supply a broader range of products to customers in the defense and security sectors.

Thyrolf & Uhle processes security steel grades such as 400, 450, 500 and 600 SECURE®. These materials are used to manufacture components and assemblies for infrastructure protection as well as civil and military vehicle construction. Demand for such applications has increased across Germany and Europe amid evolving geopolitical conditions.

The acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.