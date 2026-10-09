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Klöckner agrees to sell Becker Group to Accura and BCB consortium

Friday, 09 October 2026 10:58:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Germany-based producer and distributor of steel and non-ferrous metals Klöckner & Co has announced that it has signed an agreement to sell Becker Group, a European distributor of steel, stainless steel and aluminum products, to a consortium comprising Accura Investment Partners GmbH and Becker Consult + Beteiligungs-GmbH (BCB).

The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. Klöckner & Co had initially announced its intention to divest Becker Group in January this year following a review of strategic options.

Klöckner & Co to strengthen focus on higher value-added business

According to the company, the divestment forms part of its strategy to concentrate on profitable growth in higher value-added products and services.

Klöckner & Co CEO Guido Kerkhoff stated that the sale represents another milestone in implementing the company's strategy, while the acquiring consortium brings industry expertise to support Becker Group's future development.

Becker Group to continue operations under existing management

Following the transaction, Becker Group will continue operating under its existing management team, led by CEO Torsten Gieseke. The new owners intend to build on the company's position as an independent supplier of steel, stainless steel and aluminum products to European customers, including the automotive and metal processing industries.

The consortium plans to further develop Becker Group's existing restructuring and realignment program, focusing on improvements in sales, procurement, operational processes, inventory management and liquidity.

No immediate workforce reductions or site closures are planned at the time of closing, according to Klöckner & Co. However, the new owners intend to continue reviewing the strategic positioning and performance of individual business units, taking market and cost developments into account.

Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Distribution M&A 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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