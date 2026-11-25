US based Mill Steel Co (Mill Steel) announced it acquired the assets of Chicago Steel and Lexington Steel, including a flat-rolled steel processing facility in Gary, Indiana, located in Northwest Indiana's steel corridor near several major mills.

The purchased facility is 300,000 square feet in size and offers temperature-controlled processing and storage, with daily truck and rail shipping. Mill Steel will operate the facility as part of its national network, offering toll processing alongside its processing and distribution services. According to the company, the location is expected to shorten lead times and improve freight costs for customers in Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa, while adding processing capacity for customers nationwide.

The facility processes advanced high-strength steels, cold rolled and full hard, hot rolled P&O, galvanized, Galvalume, aluminized, painted, stainless and aluminum.

Chicago Steel and Lexington Steel are affiliates of Illinois based UPG Enterprises LLC (UPG). UPG filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on September 22. At the time, UPG said it would use the Chapter 11 process to pursue going-concern sales of its assets, with its international operations and UPG Electrical and its subsidiaries remaining outside the proceedings.

According to media reports, Mill Steel was the stalking horse bidder for substantially all of the assets of Chicago Steel and Lexington Steel, with a bid of $4 million in cash plus the book value of inventory, and the bankruptcy court entered the order approving the sale on November 13.

Mill Steel is one of the largest privately owned flat steel service centers in the US. Chief executive officer Pam Heglund said, “Our continued growth is driven by a commitment to creating more value for our customers and strengthening the partnerships that have been the foundation of our success.”