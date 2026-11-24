According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on November 21, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.928 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 83.5 percent

Production for the week ending on November 21, 2026, increased 2.2 percent from the previous week ending November 14, 2026, when production was 1.886 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 81.7 percent.

Production was 1.728 million net tons in the week ending November 21, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 75.4 percent. The current week production represents an 11.6 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through November 21, 2026, was 85.352 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 79.6 percent. That is up 6.1 percent from 80.477 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.9 percent.