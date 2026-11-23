The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of the administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain cold-rolled steel flat products (cold-rolled steel) from South Korea for the period between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

The DOC preliminarily determined that countervailable subsidies were provided to producers and exporters of cold-rolled steel from South Korea during the period of review.

The DOC has preliminarily determined net countervailable subsidy rates of 0.66 percent for Hyundai Steel Company and 1.10 percent for POSCO. The all-others rate, established in the original investigation, remains at 3.89 percent. Additionally, the DOC has rescinded this review with respect to 46 companies.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7209.15.0000, 7209.16.0030, 7209.16.0040, 7209.16.0045, 7209.16.0060, 7209.16.0070, 7209.16.0091, 7209.17.0030, 7209.17.0040, 7209.17.0045, 7209.17.0060, 7209.17.0070, 7209.17.0091, 7209.18.1530, 7209.18.1560, 7209.18.2510, 7209.18.2520, 7209.18.2580, 7209.18.6020, 7209.18.6090, 7209.25.0000, 7209.26.0000, 7209.27.0000, 7209.28.0000, 7209.90.0000, 7210.70.3000, 7211.23.1500, 7211.23.2000, 7211.23.3000, 7211.23.4500, 7211.23.6030, 7211.23.6060, 7211.23.6090, 7211.29.2030, 7211.29.2090, 7211.29.4500, 7211.29.6030, 7211.29.6080, 7211.90.0000, 7212.40.1000, 7212.40.5000, 7225.50.6000, 7225.50.8080, 7225.99.0090, 7226.92.5000, 7226.92.7050, and 7226.92.8050 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).