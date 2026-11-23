The Port of South Louisiana has announced that a US court has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to halt progress on its planned infrastructure project in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, which will support the $5.8 billion steel manufacturing facility being developed by the Hyundai-Posco joint venture at Riverplex MegaPark.

According to the Port's statement, the court granted its motion to dismiss the lawsuit, ruling that the Port had acted properly. As a result, a temporary restraining order issued earlier in the week was lifted, allowing the Port to proceed with preparations for the project. The planned infrastructure includes a deepwater dock and marine terminal on the Mississippi River to serve Riverplex MegaPark and the steel manufacturing facility.

Port plans up to $400 million in financing for Hyundai-Posco steel plant infrastructure

The Hyundai-Posco joint venture is constructing a $5.8 billion steel manufacturing plant in Ascension Parish, which is expected to create more than 1,300 direct jobs. To support the facility, the Port of South Louisiana plans to finance the construction of the deepwater dock and associated marine infrastructure through the proposed issuance of up to $400 million in revenue bonds. According to the Port, the bonds would be repaid exclusively through revenue generated from leasing the dock to Hyundai-Posco Louisiana Steel.

The Port stated that the planned infrastructure would not only serve the Hyundai-Posco facility but also support existing and future industrial development along the west bank of the Mississippi River. Following the court ruling, the Port intends to hold a public hearing and consider the proposed financing at an upcoming Commission meeting.

Julia Fisher-Cormier, executive director of the Port of South Louisiana, welcomed the court's decision, stating that it would allow the Port to move forward with the project and continue supporting industrial investment and job creation in Louisiana.