According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods totaled 145,975 mt in September this year, up 29.6 percent from August and up 48.8 percent from September 2025. By value, OCTG imports totaled $151.1 million in September 2026, compared to $115.9 million in the previous month and $133.1 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in September with 71,148 mt, compared to 44,845 mt in August and 39,125 mt in September 2025. Other top sources of imported OCTG in September include Taiwan with 26,518 mt, Mexico with 16,306 mt and Austria with 6,875 mt.