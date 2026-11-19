Spanish seamless stainless steel tube producer Tubacex has announced that it has secured a contract through the GNMS consortium to supply tubes and fittings for the Sizewell C nuclear power project in Suffolk, the United Kingdom.

The project will comprise two UK-EPR nuclear reactors with a combined generating capacity of 3.2 GW, using technology developed for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant.

GNMS consortium to coordinate tubes and fittings supply

According to Tubacex, the GNMS consortium, which the company co-founded in 2014, provides integrated tubular solutions for major nuclear projects, combining specialized manufacturing, project management and supply chain coordination. The consortium will coordinate the supply of tubes and fittings for Sizewell C while ensuring compliance with the nuclear industry's strict quality, traceability and documentation requirements.

Tubacex's nuclear product portfolio includes tubes for critical applications such as high-pressure steam piping, primary-circuit heat exchangers and reactor control systems. The company stated that its products are designed to meet the safety requirements of advanced nuclear technologies, including small modular reactors (SMRs).