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Vallourec secures seamless pipe contract for Petrobras' Sepia 2 project in Brazil

Wednesday, 16 September 2026 11:31:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

France-based seamless pipe producer Vallourec has announced that it has secured a major contract from Subsea7 to supply carbon steel seamless line pipe and thermal insulation coating for Petrobras' Sepia 2 offshore project in Brazil's pre-salt Santos Basin.

The award covers the project's entire carbon steel line pipe and external coating requirements, following Subsea7's engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract with Petrobras.

Brazilian facilities to supply over 15,000 mt of pipe

Vallourec will supply approximately 130 km of rigid risers and flowlines, comprising more than 15,000 mt of sour-service carbon steel line pipe. Production will take place at its Jeceaba mill in Minas Gerais, while its Serra coating plant in Espírito Santo will apply thermal insulation using syntactic polypropylene technology to meet demanding deepwater installation and operating requirements.

Sepia 2 development includes 15 wells

Located approximately 280 km off Brazil's coast, Sepia 2 is being developed by a Petrobras-led consortium. The project comprises 15 wells and an export pipeline connected to a new floating production, storage and offloading vessel, which will be installed at a water depth of approximately 2,170 meters.

Tags: Tubing Tubular Brazil South America Steelmaking Vallourec 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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