Vallourec secures major OCTG pipe contract for offshore project in Brazil

France-based pipe manufacturer Vallourec has announced that it signed a major OCTG pipe supply contract with Shell following a competitive bidding process, covering offshore operations in Brazil.

According to Vallourec, the agreement covers the supply of OCTG (Oil Country Tubular Goods) products and services for Shell’s offshore operations related to the development of the Orca project, previously known as Gato do Mato. The company stated that the expected drilling date for the project is April 2027. The current drilling plan includes 10 wells, with total pipe demand estimated at between 12,000 mt and 15,000 mt.

Vallourec stated that, in addition to manufacturing and supplying OCTG products, it will also provide comprehensive value-added services both onshore and offshore. These services will include desk engineering, material coordination, rig preparation, offshore supervision, and rig return repairs. According to the pipe manufacturer, these services are intended to support Shell in optimizing operational efficiency throughout the offshore drilling campaign.