Italy’s Saipem secures $425 million offshore contract for Sakarya gas field

Italy-based oilfield services firm Saipem has announced that it has been awarded a new offshore contract by Turkish Petroleum OTC for the extension of the third phase of the Sakarya gas field development project in the Black Sea. The total value of the contract is approximately $425 million.

Saipem stated that the contract covers the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of three additional subsea pipelines, with a combined length of around 153 km, together with associated subsea structures.

The company explained that the new pipelines will connect the recently discovered natural gas reserves at the Goktepe gas field to the Sakarya phase 3 facilities. The company indicated that the contract will have a duration of approximately two and a half years and will be executed in continuity with the contract signed in September 2025 for the third phase of the Sakarya gas field development.

In a separate announcement, Saipem also confirmed that it has been awarded two offshore contracts in Saudi Arabia under its existing long-term agreement with Saudi Arabia-based Aramco, with a combined value of approximately $600 million.

The first contract, with a duration of 32 months, includes the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of around 34 km of offshore pipelines with diameters of 20 inches and 30 inches, as well as related topside works at the Berri and Abu Safah oil fields.

The second contract, lasting 12 months, covers subsea intervention activities at the Marjan field, along with the 300 meters of onshore pipeline and associated tie-in works.