Borusan Boru considers moving its assets at Gemlik plant to another country

Wednesday, 20 December 2023 14:28:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish major steel pipe producer Borusan Boru has announced that the company is currently evaluating the options of potential transfer of the machinery and equipment used in large diameter pipe production installed at its Gemlik plant in part or in full to its plant in the US or sale of these assets as a whole.

Borusan is considering these options due to excess supply of large diameter pipes in Turkey and neighboring regions, a growing emphasis on protective policies in foreign markets, and the anticipation of regulatory changes such as carbon border taxes, which may further constrain international competition in the near to medium term. According to the company’s statement, the machinery and equipment may be moved to the plants of US-based Berg Pipe, which was acquired by Borusan in April 2023. 

Borusan Boru has over 1 million mt annual production capacity with around 1,700 employees. 


