US OCTG exports up 7.9 percent in February

Thursday, 25 April 2024 21:32:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 21,355 mt in February 2024, up 7.9 percent from January but down 19.6 percent from February 2023. By value, OCTG exports totaled $45.4 million in February, compared to $46.2 million in the previous month and $49.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in February with 14,050 mt, compared to 12,608 mt in January and 20,938 mt in February 2022. Other top destinations included Belgium, with 4,449 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG in February.