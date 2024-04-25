﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US OCTG exports up 7.9 percent in February

Thursday, 25 April 2024 21:32:21 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 21,355 mt in February 2024, up 7.9 percent from January but down 19.6 percent from February 2023. By value, OCTG exports totaled $45.4 million in February, compared to $46.2 million in the previous month and $49.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in February with 14,050 mt, compared to 12,608 mt in January and 20,938 mt in February 2022. Other top destinations included Belgium, with 4,449 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG in February.

 


Tags: Tubing Tubular US North America Steelmaking Production 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices stable amid fluctuating futures prices

24 Apr | Tube and Pipe

US structural pipe and tube exports up 9.9 percent in February

22 Apr | Steel News

US domestic HSS prices steady on lackluster demand

19 Apr | Tube and Pipe

US structural pipe and tube imports down 6.5 percent in February

19 Apr | Steel News

US mechanical tubing imports down 15.9 percent in February

18 Apr | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices rise further amid futures rebound

17 Apr | Tube and Pipe

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices indicate a rising trend

10 Apr | Tube and Pipe

US mechanical tubing exports up 3.1 percent in January

03 Apr | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

03 Apr | Tube and Pipe

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices edge down slightly

27 Mar | Tube and Pipe