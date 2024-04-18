﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US mechanical tubing imports down 15.9 percent in February

Thursday, 18 April 2024 19:36:17 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 39,468 mt in February 2024, down 15.9 percent from January and down 10.6 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $69.7 million in February 2024, compared to $82.8 million in January and $85.3 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in February, with 12,793 mt, compared to 16,122 mt in January and 9,539 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in February include Canada, with 9,382 mt; India, with 3,705 mt; China, with 2,264 mt; and Germany, with 2,247 mt.


Tags: Tubing Tubular US North America Trading 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices rise further amid futures rebound

17 Apr | Tube and Pipe

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices indicate a rising trend

10 Apr | Tube and Pipe

US mechanical tubing exports up 3.1 percent in January

03 Apr | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

03 Apr | Tube and Pipe

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices edge down slightly

27 Mar | Tube and Pipe

US HSS prices revise downward yet again due to soft HRC prices

25 Mar | Tube and Pipe

US structural pipe and tube exports down 41.7 percent in January

22 Mar | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices fluctuate within limited range

20 Mar | Tube and Pipe

US structural pipe and tube imports up 13.6 percent in January

19 Mar | Steel News

US mechanical tubing imports up 17.6 percent in January

18 Mar | Steel News