US mechanical tubing imports down 15.9 percent in February

Thursday, 18 April 2024 19:36:17 (GMT+3)

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 39,468 mt in February 2024, down 15.9 percent from January and down 10.6 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $69.7 million in February 2024, compared to $82.8 million in January and $85.3 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in February, with 12,793 mt, compared to 16,122 mt in January and 9,539 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in February include Canada, with 9,382 mt; India, with 3,705 mt; China, with 2,264 mt; and Germany, with 2,247 mt.