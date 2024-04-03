US mechanical tubing exports up 3.1 percent in January

Wednesday, 03 April 2024 19:13:09 (GMT+3) | San Diego

totaled 5,581 mt in January 2024, up 3.1 percent from December but down 15.7 percent from January 2023. By value mechanical tubing exports totaled $16.9 million in January, compared to $15.9 million in the previous month and $19.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in January with 2,999 mt, compared to 3,236 mt in December and 3,012 mt in January 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,996 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in January.