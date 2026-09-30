US issues final AD results on cold-drawn mechanical tubing from Italy

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on certain cold-drawn mechanical tubing of carbon and alloy steel (cold-drawn mechanical tubing) from Italy for the period between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.

The DOC determined that Dalmine S.p.A. (Dalmine) made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 68.95 percent for the company, based on adverse facts available.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin was also determined at 68.95 percent, as the DOC received no comments and made no changes from the preliminary results.

The all-others rate is 47.87 percent.