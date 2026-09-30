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US issues final AD results on cold-drawn mechanical tubing from Italy

Wednesday, 30 September 2026 22:34:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on certain cold-drawn mechanical tubing of carbon and alloy steel (cold-drawn mechanical tubing) from Italy for the period between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.

The DOC determined that Dalmine S.p.A. (Dalmine) made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 68.95 percent for the company, based on adverse facts available.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin was also determined at 68.95 percent, as the DOC received no comments and made no changes from the preliminary results.

The all-others rate is 47.87 percent.

Tags: Tubing Tubular Italy US North America Europe Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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