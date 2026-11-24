The average freight rate for Brazilian finished steel imports increased to $78 per metric ton (mt) in October, compared with $74/mt in September, according to data from Siscomex, Brazil's integrated foreign trade system.

For hot-rolled coil (HRC), rates were $64/mt from India to Brazil, $68/mt from Taiwan, $54/mt from Vietnam, and $49/mt from Indonesia.

For cold-rolled coil (CRC), rates were $61/mt from South Korea, $64/mt from India, $50/mt from China, $67/mt from Vietnam, and $29/mt from Egypt.

For coated flat products, rates were $66/mt from Vietnam, $77/mt from South Korea, $72/mt from China, and $79/mt from India.

For wire rod, rates were $65/mt from Malaysia, $44/mt from Egypt, $24/mt from Germany, $288/mt from China, and $20/mt from Spain.

For rebar, rates were $44/mt from Egypt, $129/mt from China, $205/mt from South Korea, and $28/mt from Turkey.

For flat bars, rates were $22/mt from Turkey, $272/mt from China, $34/mt from Spain, $51/mt from Romania, and $132/mt from Italy.

For beams, rates were $131/mt from China, $25/mt from Turkey, and $336/mt from the UK.

For steel wire, rates were $234/mt from China, $23/mt from Egypt, $32/mt from Turkey, and $331/mt from South Korea.

As is typical in sea freight, rates tend to be higher for smaller volumes.

Rates from the Far East to Brazil remain unusually high because the war in the Middle East has disrupted shipping routes and pushed up bunker fuel prices.